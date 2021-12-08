Advertisement

Social media threat prompts increased police presence at North High School Wednesday

North High School administrators call the threat 'unsubstantiated.'
North High School administrators call the threat 'unsubstantiated.'
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A social media threat towards North High School in Eau Claire is prompting more security at the school Wednesday.

According to administrators at North High School, a false social media threat towards the school led to an increased police presence ‘out of an abundance of caution’ for Wednesday, Dec. 8.

In a letter to families, the school wrote “the safety of our students and staff is our top priority” and said that updates will be provided as necessary. The letter called the threat “unsubstantiated.”

The social media threat comes after a wave of threats towards schools in western Wisconsin, including Onalaska Middle School, which was closed on Tuesday, and Tomah High School, which found no credible threat in a social media post in late November. Classes were cancelled at Central High School in La Crosse early in November due to a similar threat.

The threats this week come after a deadly school shooting in Michigan on Nov. 30 that left four people dead and several hurt.

Dear North Families, There was an unsubstantiated threat on social media regarding North High School. Due to an...

Posted by Eau Claire North High School on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

