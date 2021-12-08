Wisconsin to receive $850M in federal funding to improve and support clean drinking water

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - New federal funding for Wisconsin will help address three water safety concerns including PFAS, lead, and nitrates.

“Clean drinking water is critically important for keeping our kids, our families, and our communities healthy and safe. Folks should be able to trust the water coming out of their tap, and that’s why making sure every Wisconsinite has access to safe, clean drinking water has been a top priority for my administration,” said Gov. Evers. “Whether it’s addressing contaminants like nitrates or ‘forever chemicals’ like PFAS or replacing lead pipes, the bipartisan infrastructure bill will allow us to continue the important work we’ve done to address water quality across our state.”

The Wisconsin Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates that Wisconsin will receive $347 million in clean water and $522 million in safe drinking water revolving loan funds over the next five years. This funding includes a minimum of $95 million in grants to address emerging contaminants such as PFAS and $255 million to replace lead service lines.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers said the federal infrastructure bill contains an array of expanded programs with substantial, new funding sources for Wisconsin, including $142,703,000 for the 2022 allotment for state revolving loan programs funding water infrastructure projects.

