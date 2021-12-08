Advertisement

Women’s Giving Circle celebrates 15 years

By Judy Clark
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Women’s Giving Circle is a fund within the Eau Claire Community Foundation that’s celebrating 15 years of collective philanthropy.

It started in 2007 with a group of women that wanted to establish a collaborative effort in which women could work together, gather contributions, educate others about the power of collective philanthropy and provide opportunities for hands-on involvement in awarding grants that address the needs of women and children.

Since inception, the Fund as granted over $400,000 in grants, to 41 nonprofits, to support programs for Women and children.

Its endowment fund has now reached over $610,000. If you look at the combined totals, the WGC raised over a million dollars in donations, all with a gift of $250 or more.

Eau Claire Community Foundation executive director, Sue Bornick and former chair of the Women’s Giving Circle, Sue Tienor, talk about the fund.

Eau Claire Community Foundation

