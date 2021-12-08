Xcel Energy employee hurt while unloading barge equipment

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy announced on Wednesday that an Xcel Energy employee has been hurt.

According to a release coming from the Senior Media Relations Representative for Xcel Energy, an Xcel Energy employee was hurt while unloading barge equipment near the Wissota Hydro Power Plant in Chippewa Falls.

The release says the employee was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to the twin cities. At the time of the release Xcel Energy said they could not provide details on his condition.

Xcel Energy says that they are working to determine the cause of the incident. They also say they were in contact with the family of the employee to offer support.

