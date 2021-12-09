Advertisement

1st influenza patient admitted at Children’s Wisconsin as COVID-19 cases increase

(WLBT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 hospitalizations in pediatric patients increase, Children’s Wisconsin reports the first influenza hospitalization of the season Wednesday.

“This week, Children’s Wisconsin saw our first child hospitalized with influenza this season,” said Dr. Michael Gutzeit, the hospital’s chief medical officer. “We must remain diligent and help prevent kids from being hospitalized with respiratory illnesses.”

Dr. Gutzeit urges everyone to wash their hands, wear a mask and stay home if they don’t feel well. Families should also consider COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, he stated.

COVID-19 cases at the Milwaukee hospital increased this week, with 11 COVID-19 patients. This is up from eight last week.

There are also two cases of RSV and seven of the rhinovirus at the hospital.

Dr. Gutzeit reports more patients are hospitalized in Wisconsin with COVID-19 now than at any other point this year.

In Wisconsin overall, the Department of Health Services reports 9-13 year olds surpassed the 14-17 age group for most COVID-19 cases cumulatively. The 14-17 age group had always been the leader for most cases over time, previously.

There have been 48,453 COVID-19 cases among the 9-13 age group and 48,283 cases among the 14-17 age group.

The 9-13 age group also has the most cases by week currently, at 1,554 cases during the week of Nov. 28. That group is closely followed by those ages 4-8, who report 1,466 cases during the same time period.

