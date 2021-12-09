Advertisement

Children’s Museum receives grant to open Playspace in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie

Individuals who purchase a membership Dec. 9 through Dec. 25, will have the opportunity to see the new children’s museum being built in Eau Claire before it opens to the general public and will also be entered into a drawing to receive a free membership.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is announcing two new locations coming in Feb. 2022 in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie.

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire received a $50,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

According to a release from Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, Playspace Chippewa will be located in downtown Chippewa Falls at 312 North Bridge Street. Playspace Menomonie will be located in the 503 Broadway building in downtown Menomonie.

It is intended that children and their grown ups will have a space that features open ended and loose parts play in three exhibit galleries.

“Our organization is grateful to IMLS for awarding this grant, a first in our history,” Michael McHorney, CEO, said. “We, along with IMLS, recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for children who are in their early childhood years, especially those in rural communities.”

The spaces are anticipated to boast daily STEAM related programming and the option to rent the space for private rentals such as birthday parties.

General admission will be $5.00 for all guests ages one and up. Annual memberships are available starting at $99 and afford entry to all Playspaces. To ensure that admission is not a barrier to entry for families in the region, the Museum is continuing to offer its reduced-price membership program, Play for All.

“Today is our 17th Birthday,” Mandy Runge, Chief Operating Officer for the Children’s Museum, said. “We’re also announcing a special campaign starting today, 17 Days of Giving for 17 Years.”

Individuals who purchase a membership Dec. 9 through Dec. 25, will have the opportunity to see the new children’s museum being built in Eau Claire before it opens to the general public and will also be entered into a drawing to receive a free membership.

For more information you can visit Children’s Museum of Eau Claire’s website.

