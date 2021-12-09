COVID-19 variants prolong pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been one year since the COVID-19 vaccine was made available for people in the U.S. While many people thought things would “return to normal” once a vaccine was widely distributed, new strains of the virus have slowed the end of the pandemic.

First it was Delta, now Omicron is what health care workers are worried about. A professor of medicine in infectious diseases at Mayo Clinic says while the virus is changing, the advice to help you stay healthy remains the same.

“Number one, if everybody were fully immunized, boosted and wore masks zero problem with travel so you don’t get to control everybody you get to control you so getting fully vaccinated, getting boosters and let me say this phrase carefully wearing a proper mask properly,” said Dr. Greg Poland.

Dr. Poland says the early research on the latest variant shows although it’s easily transmissible, the symptoms are not as severe, especially for those who are vaccinated.

