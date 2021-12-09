Advertisement

De Pere Christmas Store receives outpouring of community support

'Christmas Store' inside the First United Presbyterian Church in De Pere
'Christmas Store' inside the First United Presbyterian Church in De Pere(WBAY)
By Casey Torres
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The “Christmas Store” inside the first United Presbyterian Church in De Pere was filled with thousands of new, donated items Tuesday morning where 175 families in need were invited to shop for presents.

The pop-up store started in 2018, when 107 families were enrolled for shopping. Both De Pere school districts, Syble Hopp School and the De Pere Christian Outreach teamed up to collect never-used items.

Families were given a $5 limit to shop Monday and Tuesday, but items were significantly marked down. Most items cost 25 cents and the most expensive item was a vacuum for $2.

April Perez, a mother of five, was shopping for the perfect presents for her kids.

“They’re pretty happy, laid back kids. I mean, they’d be happy with one present, but they’re very grateful for them,” said Perez.

The items ranged from home cleaning supplies to clothes and to toys, of course.

April said she knows Christmas is not about the presents but loves to see joy light up her kids’ faces. If the store wasn’t available, April would turn to credit cards.

“I have gone in debt for the year to be able to give my kids Christmases that I, technically, didn’t get,” she said.

She’s grateful for the community’s generosity and the help from volunteers like Deborah Mills, who helped shoppers find the best gifts for their loved ones.

“I think we’ve all had holidays or different things where it was hard for us, but you know, these kind of things can help lift you up. And anytime you can help somebody else, is a good day,” said Mills.

April said she hopes one day she’d be able to pay it back by volunteering.

