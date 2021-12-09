Eau Claire Wintermission returns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For many, cold temperatures are an excuse to stay inside.

However, the frigid weather doesn’t mean people have to avoid the outdoors.

That’s why the Cities of Eau Claire and Altoona are hosting Eau Claire Wintermission again this winter.

The campaign promotes outdoor winter activities in the Chippewa Valley.

“Winter in Wisconsin is a positive. There’s a lot of fun activities. There’s a lot of things that you can do to use trails and different sports that you can play. And even it winter and the cold isn’t your thing, it does a lot of things that you can start to enjoy more during winter,” Visit Eau Claire Executive Director Benny Anderson said.

Sara Larsen with the City of Eau Claire said activities include skiing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, snowshoeing, as well as holiday events and more.

“We worked with our community services group to plow a route that people can rely to be clear so they can get some exercise and enjoy the winter weather around the downtown, so that’s the ‘Eau Winter Loop.’ We’ve also added some gear checkout at our local libraries, both Altoona and Eau Claire,” she said.

People can also check out gear at Pinehurst Park and the Chippewa Valley Museum. It’s free at all four locations.

Larsen added it’s easy to be down during winter months but it’s important people stay connected and enjoy what the area has to offer.

“Up here we are guilty sometimes of having a negative approach and mindset about winter,” she said. “But really it’s a part of our four seasons here and we need to embrace it, which looks like trying a new winter activity, making sure that your neighbors or your loved ones aren’t isolated. So social isolation is really big within the winter.”

“To give people those resources during the winter is great,” Anderson said. “It’s economically great, to be honest, but probably not the biggest priority in that world for why we do it. It really does provide a continued sense of community.”

He said another weekly event is Winter After Hours. It’s each Thursday from Jan. 6 through Feb. 24 at Pinehurst Park.

For more information on Eau Claire Wintermission, click here.

