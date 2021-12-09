Advertisement

F-16 Viper Team returning for 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show

The 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show is scheduled for June 4 and 5 at the Chippewa Valley Regional...
The 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show is scheduled for June 4 and 5 at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Performers have been announced for the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show, and a favorite of those who attend the annual event will be returning.

According to a release from the Chippewa Valley Air Show, the F-16 Viper Team will return to the air this summer along with other acts including the Blue Angels Jet Team, Grant Nielson Airshows, Skydive Wissota, which is a local dive team, and much more.

The 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show is scheduled for June 4 and 5 at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. You can purchase tickets by visiting here.

