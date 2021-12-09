Advertisement

First big snowstorm of the season expected Friday

Low pressure tracks just to our south Friday into Saturday
By SkyWarn 13 Weather Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been an active week of wintry weather with snow and sub-zero cold, and it looks to peak with a major winter storm arriving Friday. A winter storm watch has been issued for much of Western Wisconsin which goes into effect Friday afternoon and carries into early Saturday morning. These counties are under the greatest risk for significant impacts from this winter storm which will include heavy snowfall and several inches of accumulation.

Forecast models are in good agreement that a strengthening storm will be tracking from the Rockies into the Southern Plains before hooking up to the northeast. The track will carry the storm across far Southern Wisconsin, putting much of our area in the prime zone for the heaviest precipitation. Current timing has the snow arriving by early Friday afternoon, and once it starts, is likely to persist through Friday night. This means the best time to do any errands or activities that require travel would be Friday morning. Conditions are likely to deteriorate rather quickly with snow covered roads and low visibility as the snow is likely to become heavy at times. The height of the storm will come Friday night as the low tracks to our south, then heads towards Lake Michigan by Saturday morning. Any snow should be quickly tapering off early Saturday, followed by partial clearing. Changes in the track are still possible which would impact placement of the expected snowfall, but as it stands now, a west to east swath across the area roughly from Eau Claire to La Crosse has the greatest risk of seeing more than a half foot of snow. The potential is there for localized amounts around a foot.

As the snow exits, travel should improve across the region into Saturday afternoon, while the rest of the weekend will be dry with sunshine. Temperatures will be warming up into next week which will likely lead to significant melting of all this snow!

