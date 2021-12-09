Fond du Lac’s Rep. Thiesfeldt won’t seek re-election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican lawmaker from Fond du Lac won’t seek reelection next year after a decade in the Legislature.

Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt announced in a news release Thursday that he won’t run in 2022.

He didn’t offer any specific reason, saying only that he always believed serving in an elected office shouldn’t be a long-term appointment and he wanted to return to teaching when the time was right.

Thiesfeldt is a former teacher and former member of the Fond du Lac City Council. He was first elected to the state Assembly in 2010.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.