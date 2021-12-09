Judge upholds Wisconsin voter ID requirements for college students

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge has upheld voter ID requirements for Wisconsin college students.

Common Cause in Wisconsin filed a lawsuit in 2019 seeking to block portions of the state’s voter ID law related to what must be on a college ID to be considered valid for voting.

The lawsuit didn’t seek to overturn the underlying voter ID law or the requirement that college students must present photo ID to vote.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson ruled Thursday that the college ID components in question are similar to other types of voter IDs and requiring those elements contribute to uniformity of college identification across the state.

