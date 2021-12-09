Man dies of possible overdose in Milwaukee police custody

(AP) - Investigators in Milwaukee are trying to determine how a man died in police custody. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said during a news conference that the man was arrested during a traffic stop in connection with a drug investigation Wednesday evening. He was taken to a police substation, where officers saw he needed medical attention after he apparently consumed an unidentified drug. He was taken to a hospital, cleared by medical staff and returned to the substation. He later suffered what Norman called a “second medical emergency.” He was taken to a different hospital, where he died. The medical examiner’s office says it’s investigating the death as a probable drug overdose.

