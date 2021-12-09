Advertisement

Man dies of possible overdose in Milwaukee police custody

The medical examiner’s office says it’s investigating the death as a probable drug overdose.
The medical examiner’s office says it’s investigating the death as a probable drug overdose.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Investigators in Milwaukee are trying to determine how a man died in police custody. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said during a news conference that the man was arrested during a traffic stop in connection with a drug investigation Wednesday evening. He was taken to a police substation, where officers saw he needed medical attention after he apparently consumed an unidentified drug. He was taken to a hospital, cleared by medical staff and returned to the substation. He later suffered what Norman called a “second medical emergency.” He was taken to a different hospital, where he died. The medical examiner’s office says it’s investigating the death as a probable drug overdose.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Low pressure tracks just to our south Friday into Saturday
First big snowstorm of the season expected Friday
North High School administrators call the threat 'unsubstantiated.'
Social media threat was not made toward North High School in Eau Claire
The criminal complaint alleges that he made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a...
Menomonie man pleads guilty of attempted child enticement
An Xcel Energy employee was hurt while unloading barge equipment near the Wissota Hydro Power...
Xcel Energy employee hurt while unloading barge equipment
He admitted that he uploaded images of girls from about maybe 12 years old down to about seven...
Barron County man charged with possessing child pornography

Latest News

Low pressure tracks just to our south Friday into Saturday
First big snowstorm of the season expected Friday
Wisconsin voters can use one of several IDs at the polls.
Judge upholds Wisconsin voter ID requirements for college students
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
A group of Wisconsin water utilities are urging the state Department of Natural Resources to...
Water utilities urge regulators to scrap new PFAS limits