Mayo Clinic Health System announces Season of Gratitude Funding Awards

Mayo Clinic Health System staff casted their ballots in Nov., determining how the funds should...
Mayo Clinic Health System staff casted their ballots in Nov., determining how the funds should be spent in their local communities.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northwest Wisconsin Region of Mayo Clinic Health System is announcing it is awarding $50,000 to support programs that focus on housing and homelessness.

According to a release from Mayo Clinic Health System, the funds are part of a total of $500,000 they say is being distributed across the Mayo Clinic enterprise as part of the Season of Gratitude program.

Six organizations are receiving a Season of Gratitude Award in Northwest Wisconsin. Mayo Clinic Health System staff casted their ballots in Nov., determining how the funds should be spent in their local communities.

“We’re proud to be able to distribute significant grants to organizations that make such a difference in our communities,” Brook Berg, director of Community Engagement for Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, said. “In a year when many budgets are stretched thin for organizations, these unexpected financial gifts help strengthen the positive impact in the region.”

Those organizations receiving funds include:

  • Benjamin’s House Emergency Shelter – $10,000
  • Eau Claire Area School District Homeless Program – $5,000
  • Family Promise Beacon House – $5,000
  • L.E. Phillips CDC Chippewa County Outreach Office 100 Nights of Shelter – $10,000
  • Stepping Stones of Dunn County Shelter Program – $10,000
  • Western Dairyland Community Action Agency Homeless Shelters – $10,000

