Memorial High School orchestra to host annual Cookie Walk Fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Seasonal music, cookies by the pound, an instrument petting zoo and the list goes on, all leading to the return of this year’s annual Cookie Walk Fundraiser.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and the entire North Pole crew are also taking time out of their busy holiday schedule to make an appearance.

The fundraiser will run from noon to 2:30, Saturday Dec. 11 at Memorial High School in Eau Claire.

The event is free to the entire community, and a reminder to bring your appetite!

Memorial’s orchestra joins Hello Wisconsin Thursday morning for a sneak peek into the holiday music.

