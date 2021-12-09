Advertisement

Oasis Respite Program hosts Discovery Day in Onalaska

Oasis Discovery Day
Oasis Discovery Day(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - A program for adults dealing with brain-related illness welcomed new community members on Thursday afternoon.

The Oasis Respite Program was created by Causeway Caregivers to stimulate adults who are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

Every Thursday from 11 AM-3 PM, the program is held at First Free Church in Onalaska.

Program Coordinator Sara Wrobel says Oasis not only helps the patients, but also the caregivers that are with them on a daily basis.

“We have brain activities, creative activities, and socialization for those with a diagnosis,” Wrobel detailed. “The flip side of that is it frees up four hours for a caregiver to take a nap, take a break, to simply exhale.”

Thursday was a Discovery Day, where caregivers could experience Oasis first-hand with their patients.

“They get that chance to check out the materials, or to talk to us as staff and volunteers, and find out what would their loved one do with us when they’re with us,” Wrobel said.

The day also included a concert from the Giving Hearts Choir, a nonprofit group that performs for those in the early to mid stages of memory loss.

