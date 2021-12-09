Advertisement

Regent panel OKs out-of-state, graduate tuition increase

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A University of Wisconsin System committee has signed off on tuition increases for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students at seven campuses. The Board of Regents’ finance committee approved the plan Thursday. The full Board of Regents is expected to approve the move Friday. The proposal calls for increases at UW-Madison; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Whitewater. Out-of-state undergrads at UW-Madison would have to pay $743 more, the biggest dollar increase in the plan.

