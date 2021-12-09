Resident input wanted for Eau Claire Cannery Park Design

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Cannery District, nestled on the bank of the Chippewa River, is envisioned as a maker’s district with mixed-use development and a park collection.

According to a release form the City of Eau Claire, the Cannery District park’s collection is currently in the design phase. City of Eau Claire staff has met with Cannery District neighborhoods, collected over 800 responses to a community survey, and met with various user groups and the Wisconsin DNR. From these meetings and surveys, two park designs have been created.

The City of Eau Claire now invites the community to review these plans and give input on the features incorporated into these designs.

The idea is not to choose one park design or the other, but rather, review each plan and then provide feedback and share comments which will help create the final design. On each interactive map, residents can see the overall look of the park and click on individual features to give a thumbs-up, offer a suggestion or idea, or raise a concern.

Interactive park maps can be found here.

Input is being accepted until Dec. 20, 2021.

Learn more about the Cannery Parks Project here.

