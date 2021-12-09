Advertisement

Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s ‘Athlete of the Year’

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.
The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.(Time Magazine, LLC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Time Magazine has named Simone Biles as “Athlete of the Year.”

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.

At the time, Biles said she had “the twisties,” a block where her mind and body weren’t in sync during her routine.

The 24-year-old cheered on her team from the sidelines instead of risking injury.

She still ended the Olympics with two medals, a team silver and a bronze in balance beam.

This year, Biles also spoke out about being sexually abused by former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Other athletes say her decision to discuss her challenges openly showed the world that athletes are humans, too.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Low pressure tracks just to our south Friday into Saturday
First big snowstorm of the season expected Friday
North High School administrators call the threat 'unsubstantiated.'
Social media threat was not made toward North High School in Eau Claire
The criminal complaint alleges that he made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a...
Menomonie man pleads guilty of attempted child enticement
An Xcel Energy employee was hurt while unloading barge equipment near the Wissota Hydro Power...
Xcel Energy employee hurt while unloading barge equipment
He admitted that he uploaded images of girls from about maybe 12 years old down to about seven...
Barron County man charged with possessing child pornography

Latest News

Alayna Albrecht-Payton, who was Wright's girlfriend, testified on the aftermath of Wright's...
GRAPHIC: Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was ‘just gasping’ after shooting
FILE - Richard Bensinger, left, who is advising unionization efforts, along with baristas Casey...
Starbucks workers vote to unionize in Buffalo, N.Y.
The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and...
US expands Pfizer COVID boosters, opens extra dose to age 16
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
NY attorney general seeks Trump’s testimony in civil probe