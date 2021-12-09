Advertisement

UW regents to consider out-of-state, grad tuition increase

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders are poised to raise tuition for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students at seven campuses.

The Board of Regents finance committee is set to consider a plan Thursday that calls for increases at UW-Madison; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Whitewater.

Out-of-state undergrads at UW-Madison would have to pay $743 more, the biggest dollar increase in the plan.

Finance committee approval would send the proposal to the full Board of Regents on Friday.

Tuition for UW System in-state undergraduates hasn’t increased in nine years at any system campus, due largely to a Republican-imposed tuition freeze. That freeze ended this past summer but system officials have been reluctant to impose any increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

