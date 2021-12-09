Advertisement

UW regents poised to extend SAT, ACT test exemptions

Sweeping changes are on their way to the SAT college entrance exam, and one of the biggest...
Sweeping changes are on their way to the SAT college entrance exam, and one of the biggest changes is to the essay portion.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders are considering whether to extend an exemption to ACT and SAT test requirements for two more years.

In years past all freshman applicants had to supply their scores to the campus they hoped to attend.

The system suspended that requirement for regional campuses in May 2020 and UW-Madison in July 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened.

The UW System extended the suspension to include all 2022-23 applicants, following a national trend of colleges suspending score submissions as the pandemic continues.

The Board of Regents’ education committee is set to vote Thursday on extending the suspension through the 2024-2025 academic year. If the committee approves the full Board of Regents would vote on the proposal Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North High School administrators call the threat 'unsubstantiated.'
Social media threat was not made toward North High School in Eau Claire
The criminal complaint alleges that he made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a...
Menomonie man pleads guilty of attempted child enticement
Low pressure tracks just to our south Friday into Saturday
First big snowstorm of the season expected Friday
St. Croix County Public Health is extending their Health Advisory until February 8, 2022.
St. Croix County extends health advisory due to surge in COVID-19 cases
He admitted that he uploaded images of girls from about maybe 12 years old down to about seven...
Barron County man charged with possessing child pornography

Latest News

MEMORIAL COOKIE WALK FUNDRAISER #3
COOKIE WALK FUNDRAISER #3
Cookie Walk Fundraiser
Cookie Walk Fundraiser WEAU Live 3 (12/09/2021)
Low pressure tracks just to our south Friday into Saturday
First big snowstorm of the season expected Friday
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (12/09/2021)
Cookie Walk Fundraiser
Cookie Walk Fundraiser WEAU Live 2 (12/09/2021)