Vaccination rates of children aged 5-11 beginning to slow

By Alex Loroff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Since the CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11, the Wisconsin DHS estimates 87,000 kids have gotten at least one dose.

Dr. Raj Naik with Gundersen Health System says the rollout of the vaccine to younger children is mirroring what happened when it became widely available throughout the country.

“There’s early demand from people that were anxiously awaiting for vaccine, but that is starting to head, already, into the next phase,” Naik explained. “There’s been a little bit of slowing down in the last week, so now we have to reach out more to those that are still considering vaccine, but have maybe some questions or concerns that need to be addressed.”

Naik says in the Coulee Region, the vaccination patterns for children are similar to the state as a whole, which means a drop in numbers may be on the way.

“We’ve had a lot of early adoption,” Naik added. “I think we’re still in that phase, we haven’t necessarily seen a big slow down yet, but I expect that’s coming soon.”

As of Dec. 9, the state has reported more than 62,000 COVID cases in children aged 9 and under.

While that only represents about 7% of Wisconsin’s total cases, Naik says that doesn’t mean parents should leave their child unvaccinated.

“Children, overall, represent about 23% of our entire population,” Naik detailed. “We need to really reinforce how important it is to keep our children safe, and we have to get rid of that narrative that kids aren’t really at risk from COVID, because it’s just not true.”

Overall, 59% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In La Crosse County, 71% of adults over the age of 18 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

You can find more information about the COVID-19 vaccine at this link.

