WAGNER TAILS: Dolly Parton and Roza

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BUFFALO AND CHIPPEWA COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - When the Buffalo County Humane Association picked a name for this cat, the shelter didn’t realize how much she would need the grit and determination of her namesake - Dolly Parton.

In mid-October, volunteers thought she had passed away, but then the kitten in the kennel opened her eyes. Supportive care was given, and she beat the odds and survived.

A veterinarian suspects Dolly had an infection. She spent several weeks recovering in foster care, and while she does have some lingering effects - Dolly Parton is ready to head to her forever home in time for Christmas.

Dolly can be a little unsteady when she walks and runs. She also has some damage to one of her eardrums, which gives her a slight head tilt. She loves to run and jump and climb like any other kitten, she just needs a home where she can do that safely. Click HERE for the adoption application.

-----

My Christmas wish is for Roza to find her forever home after more than a year and a half of waiting. Roza came the Chippewa Humane Association as a stray in May 2020.

This three-year-old is full of energy. She loves to play fetch, get belly rubs and enjoy treats. Roza loves the company of people. However, she does need to be the only pet in her new home.

She also needs a family willing to devote time to her training and her reactivity. Roza’s smile lights up a room. Let’s give her a reason to smile soon. Click HERE for adoption information.

