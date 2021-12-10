Advertisement

1 dead, 5 hurt in Town of Beloit shooting

Authorities investigate a Town of Beloit shooting the previous night that killed one person and...
Authorities investigate a Town of Beloit shooting the previous night that killed one person and injured five more.(WMTV/Gabriella Rusk)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead and five others injured in a Thursday evening shooting in the Town of Beloit.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, its deputies, along with officers from the Town of Beloit Police Dept. and City of Beloit Police Dept. all converged on the 1900 block of Porter Ave. shortly after 6 p.m. after receiving a report of gunfire.

At the scene, they found three gunshot victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The two others were rushed to a nearby hospital. While officers were still on the scene, three more gunshot victims showed up at an area emergency room.

Two of the gunshot victims suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting and remain in the hospital, while the other three were treated and released, the report continued.

The names of the individuals who were shot were not released.

The shooting remains under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Special Investigation Unit assisting the Town of Beloit Police Dept. in the effort.

Following the shooting Thursday night, the City of Beloit Police Dept. requested people avoid the area during the investigation. They also set up a location at New Zion Baptist Church for the night where an officer was stationed to provide and collect information about the shooting.

We are assisting with a shooting investigation in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue in the Town of Beloit. Please avoid the area at this time so all authorities can investigate. Thank you!

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Thursday, December 9, 2021

