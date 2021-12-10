Advertisement

400 gallons of oil spilled into Menomonee River in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says in a statement that Komatsu spilled 400...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says in a statement that Komatsu spilled 400 gallons of oil into a storm sewer drain at its facility in Milwaukee last week, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.(KWQC Montse Ricossa)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Crews with Wisconsin manufacturing company Komatsu are working to clean up an oil spill on the Menomonee River in Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says in a statement that Komatsu spilled 400 gallons of oil into a storm sewer drain at its facility in Milwaukee last week, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Milwaukee Riverkeeper, an organization that advocates for water protection, reports a sheen of oil has been spotted at several places on both the Menomonee and Milwaukee rivers. Komatsu said in a statement that staff initially thought the spill was small, but realized in recent days that it was larger.

