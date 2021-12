DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Humane Society’s holiday basket auction begins on Friday, December 10.

Bidding goes from 8 a.m. on December 10 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 12. Local pick-up only in Menomonie (either by you or someone else).

Click HERE to see the auction items.

DCHS Holiday Basket Auction 2021 (DCHS)

