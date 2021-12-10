Eau Claire, La Crosse USPS offices extending hours

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - United States Postal Service says Post Offices across Wisconsin are offering special weekend retail hours at certain locations to help make customers’ holiday shipping tasks a bit more convenient.

According to a release from USPS, a USPS office location in Eau Claire, and a USPS office location in La Crosse, will be included on that list.

Sunday Retail Hours 12/12 and 12/19:

- Eau Claire, 225 E. Madison St., 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

- La Crosse, 425 State St., 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) and domestic addresses:

Dec. 9 – APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail



Dec. 15 – USPS Retail Ground Service



Dec. 17 – First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)



Dec. 17 – First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)



Dec. 18 – Priority Mail service



Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express service

The Postal Service says they have 644,000 employees dedicated to ensuring gifts and greetings are delivered in time for the holidays. They also say the busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much of the last-minute shopping starts. Customer traffic is increasing now, with the week of Dec. 13-18 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week.



Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.