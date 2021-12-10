Advertisement

Eau Claire, La Crosse USPS offices extending hours

USPS says Post Offices across Wisconsin are offering special weekend retail hours at certain...
USPS says Post Offices across Wisconsin are offering special weekend retail hours at certain locations to help make customers’ holiday shipping tasks a bit more convenient.(KWTX)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - United States Postal Service says Post Offices across Wisconsin are offering special weekend retail hours at certain locations to help make customers’ holiday shipping tasks a bit more convenient.

According to a release from USPS, a USPS office location in Eau Claire, and a USPS office location in La Crosse, will be included on that list.

Sunday Retail Hours 12/12 and 12/19:

- Eau Claire, 225 E. Madison St., 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

- La Crosse, 425 State St., 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) and domestic addresses:

  • Dec. 9 – APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 15 – USPS Retail Ground Service
  • Dec. 17 – First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
  • Dec. 17 – First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • Dec. 18 – Priority Mail service
  • Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express service

The Postal Service says they have 644,000 employees dedicated to ensuring gifts and greetings are delivered in time for the holidays. They also say the busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much of the last-minute shopping starts. Customer traffic is increasing now, with the week of Dec. 13-18 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of the area Friday
Winter storm warning; heavy snow and dangerous travel expected
Jon Rauch uses his walker to leave HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday,...
Eau Claire man diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome
Six players racked up at least ten points and every member of the team put the ball through the...
Wisconsin high school basketball coach defends result after team wins 106-11
The criminal complaint alleges that he made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a...
Menomonie man pleads guilty of attempted child enticement
Prices of used cars have skyrocketed due to high demand.
Buyers and dealers of used cars experience sticker shock

Latest News

Flags at half staff
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Wisconsin judge
US Supreme Court won’t end Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit
Wisconsin hits the highest daily COVID-19 case count of 2021- again
Authorities investigate a Town of Beloit shooting the previous night that killed one person and...
1 dead, 5 hurt after Town of Beloit dispute escalates to shooting