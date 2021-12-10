Eau Claire man diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Imagine being told you have an incurable disease that affects one in a million.

For 59-year-old Jon Rauch of Eau Claire, that’s exactly what happened when doctors recently diagnosed him with Stiff Person Syndrome.

He said he’s had medical issues for about 20 years but was misdiagnosed for most of that time. It started when he began feeling discomfort in his legs about two decades ago.

“My brain couldn’t tell my left foot to go first or my right,” Rauch said. “I would literally just be stuck.”

After spending weeks in the hospital and going through several tests, doctors thought they had an answer.

“They came up with vitamin D deficiency,” he said.

After taking vitamin D, Rauch got better.

Over the years, he’d have flare-ups, take a bunch of vitamin D and return to normal.

Rauch’s latest flare-up, about two months ago, was different.

“This one started I had a stiff neck and my shoulders were really tight, which I’ve never had the before, it’s always been my lower extremities, but it was contractions of the muscles were so tight,” he said.

He loaded up on vitamin D. This time, however, it didn’t work.

“I literally could not walk,” Rauch said.

He then check into HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

After more tests, Prevea Health physiatrist Eric Spears had an answer, Stiff Person Syndrome.

“It’s an autoimmune problem where the body attacks parts of the spinal chord involved in a reflex between one muscle and another,” Spears said. “In a normal healthy person when you contract, say your biceps, it’s going to send signals through your spinal chord to the opposite side, like your triceps, to relax. In his condition he doesn’t have that reflex.”

He said it makes Rauch’s muscles rigid and creates an inability to move his joints.

“Instantly it was like a whole new world trying to learn to walk again and what muscles really work and which ones are supposed to stretch,” Rauch said. “Still quite the challenge.”

Now knowing the problem, Spears said he was able to work on a solution. Though the syndrome can’t be cured, it can be treated through medicine and physical therapy.

“As the diazepam and the leg cramps went away it just felt wonderful,” Rauch said.

Though he now uses a walker, the Eau Claire Legion baseball coach plans to make a full recovery, even if it’s unlikely.

“Retraining the brain to make your body work with your muscles is a challenge and I am an athletic guy, so guess what, it’s a challenge and I am going to challenge,” Rauch said.

And for the coach, he has one goal as he continues his battle.

“I just want to make it out to third base without a walker,” Rauch said. “If that means I have a cane, I got a cane.”

Spears said if untreated, Stiff Person Syndrome can be fatal.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.