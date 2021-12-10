Advertisement

First lady Jill Biden, second gentleman Doug Emhoff set to visit Wisconsin

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit Wisconsin next week, WITI reports.

The pair are set to travel on Dec. 15 to Waukesha and Milwaukee.

The specific details of their visit have not been released yet.

Their trip to the Badger State follows a stop that morning in New York City.

