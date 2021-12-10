Advertisement

Gov. Evers invests $30 million into hunger relief efforts

The funding will be used to build a Food Pantry Network with funding diverted into two of the state’s largest hunger relief organizations.
(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan Thursday to invest $30 million into a statewide food pantry network in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The money will be fueled into the state’s two largest hunger relief organizations—Hunger Task Force and Feeding Wisconsin—over the course of a year, the Office of the Governor said.

Especially during the pandemic, which can affect food security for many Wisconsin families, Gov. Evers said funding to these organizations is crucial.

“In a state that grows some of the finest products in the world, no kid or family should go hungry,” Evers said.

DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski said money from the initiative will prioritize local Wisconsin farmers and products in particular.

“With this dedicated funding for the Food Security Initiative, dollars will be used to purchase Wisconsin products wherever possible,” Romanski said.

Focusing on local food products from the state will also address the supply chain issues that many distributers have likely been facing during COVID-19, Hunger Task Force Executive Director Sherrie Tussler said.

“We also strategically purchased foods from family farms and small food producers in Wisconsin to assure their solvency during difficult supply chain issues,” Tussler added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of the area Friday
Winter storm warning; heavy snow and dangerous travel expected
Jon Rauch uses his walker to leave HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday,...
Eau Claire man diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome
Six players racked up at least ten points and every member of the team put the ball through the...
Wisconsin high school basketball coach defends result after team wins 106-11
The criminal complaint alleges that he made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a...
Menomonie man pleads guilty of attempted child enticement
Prices of used cars have skyrocketed due to high demand.
Buyers and dealers of used cars experience sticker shock

Latest News

Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of the area Friday
Winter storm warning; heavy snow and dangerous travel expected
SportScene 13 Thursday (12/09/21)
SportScene 13 Thursday (12/09/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (12/09/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (12/09/21)
Group Collects Books For Children With Incarcerated Parents
Group Collects Books For Children With Incarcerated Parents
These books will be given to children with a parent behind bars next Christmas.
Making the holidays brighter for children with a parent behind bars