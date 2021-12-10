Gov. Evers invests $30 million into hunger relief efforts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan Thursday to invest $30 million into a statewide food pantry network in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The money will be fueled into the state’s two largest hunger relief organizations—Hunger Task Force and Feeding Wisconsin—over the course of a year, the Office of the Governor said.

Especially during the pandemic, which can affect food security for many Wisconsin families, Gov. Evers said funding to these organizations is crucial.

“In a state that grows some of the finest products in the world, no kid or family should go hungry,” Evers said.

DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski said money from the initiative will prioritize local Wisconsin farmers and products in particular.

“With this dedicated funding for the Food Security Initiative, dollars will be used to purchase Wisconsin products wherever possible,” Romanski said.

Focusing on local food products from the state will also address the supply chain issues that many distributers have likely been facing during COVID-19, Hunger Task Force Executive Director Sherrie Tussler said.

“We also strategically purchased foods from family farms and small food producers in Wisconsin to assure their solvency during difficult supply chain issues,” Tussler added.

