Advertisement

Highway 53 Southbound closed several hours due to crash

The Police Department anticipates this to be the first of numerous crashes Friday as winter...
The Police Department anticipates this to be the first of numerous crashes Friday as winter weather heads our way.(Associated Press)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Altoona Police Department, Highway 53 Southbound was closed for several hours Friday morning for a crash.

Authorities responded to a crash where a vehicle had caught fire. The occupants were able to escape and fire was controlled. There were no injuries reported. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the Altoona Police Department at the scene were the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Eau Claire Fire, and Altoona Fire.

The Police Department anticipates this to be the first of numerous crashes Friday as winter weather heads our way. They say to avoid travel Friday afternoon and remember:

  • Slow Down
  • Give Extra Space Between Vehicles
  • Headlights On
  • Allow For Extra Travel Time

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of the area Friday
Winter storm warning; heavy snow and dangerous travel expected
Jon Rauch uses his walker to leave HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday,...
Eau Claire man diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome
Six players racked up at least ten points and every member of the team put the ball through the...
Wisconsin high school basketball coach defends result after team wins 106-11
The criminal complaint alleges that he made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a...
Menomonie man pleads guilty of attempted child enticement
Prices of used cars have skyrocketed due to high demand.
Buyers and dealers of used cars experience sticker shock

Latest News

Wisconsin okays COVID-19 boosters for 16 & 17-year-olds
Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of the area Friday
Winter storm warning; heavy snow and dangerous travel expected
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says in a statement that Komatsu spilled 400...
400 gallons of oil spilled into Menomonee River in Milwaukee
He will live at a DOC monitored residence in the 100 block of Randall Street in the City of Eau...
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire