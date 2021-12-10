Highway 53 Southbound closed several hours due to crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Altoona Police Department, Highway 53 Southbound was closed for several hours Friday morning for a crash.

Authorities responded to a crash where a vehicle had caught fire. The occupants were able to escape and fire was controlled. There were no injuries reported. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the Altoona Police Department at the scene were the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Eau Claire Fire, and Altoona Fire.

The Police Department anticipates this to be the first of numerous crashes Friday as winter weather heads our way. They say to avoid travel Friday afternoon and remember:

Slow Down

Give Extra Space Between Vehicles

Headlights On

Allow For Extra Travel Time

