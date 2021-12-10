Making the holidays brighter for children with a parent behind bars

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Some Chippewa Valley high school students are helping to make the holidays a little more special for children with a parent behind bars.

Students who love English meet every month in this classroom at Chippewa Falls High School.

Around this time of year, these members of the school’s National English Honor Society meet up for an extra special cause: collecting stories for children.

“We collect new books every year that end up going to Literacy of Chippewa Valley,” said Pam Bowe, an English teacher and the group’s adviser. “They take the books to the local jails in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties.”

Incarcerated parents at those facilities get to choose a book to gift to their child.

Before the pandemic, they could also make a recording of themselves reading the story.

For English teacher and the group’s adviser Pam Bowe that part of the gift is so important.

“One of the things I tell my students all the time too--my high school students--is that hearing and reading something you get this, you get extra learning, but then imagine that it’s also the voice of somebody you can’t be with and that you love.”

For senior Cameron Hagen it’s a good thing to know she can help one book at a time.

“On Christmas when they can’t be there physically with their parent, they can still have something, a gift specifically from them for a purpose that is just so special and unique to the situation,” Hagen said.

This year the group has been able to give away 92 books.

Since the program started 16 years ago, they’ve been able to give away 3,500 books.

The group is in the process of collecting books for next Christmas.

It hopes to collect 250 to 300 books before next Thursday.

To support the NEHS book drive, you can drop off a book or monetary donation at Chippewa Falls High School.

