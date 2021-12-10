Advertisement

Pablo Center at the Confluence postpones 2 events due to weather

The Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. performance of A Rock N’ Roll Tribute from Elvis to the...
The Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. performance of A Rock N’ Roll Tribute from Elvis to the Beatles featuring The Neverly Brothers will proceed as scheduled.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Given Friday night’s predicted snowfall, the following performances at Pablo Center at the Confluence have been postponed:

  • Everyday Icons Artist Reception & Art Talk
  • Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra & Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra Let’s Go Nut(s)cracker. This event has been rescheduled to January 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

According to a release from the Pablo Center at the Confluence, ticket-holders will receive additional information about the rescheduled date via email.

The Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. performance of A Rock N’ Roll Tribute from Elvis to the Beatles featuring The Neverly Brothers will proceed as scheduled.

Due to contractual obligations to the artists and presenters, Pablo Center will proceed with hosting the performance. If the situation changes, Pablo Center says they will communicate to ticket-holders with any updates.

Guests with concerns about weather conditions for the Friday, Dec. 10 performance are offered a no-questions-asked refund. Refunds can be requested through the box office via email at boxoffice@pablocenter.org.

