Advertisement

Residents rush to move belongings out of dangerous Waukesha condo

(Will Thomas)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Residents of a Waukesha condominium that could collapse are rushing to move their belongings out.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that residents of the six-story, 48-unit Horizon West Condominiums were being allowed inside in four-hour shifts to move their belongings out. Only seven people can help per unit.

The Salvation Army has been providing some rooms but residents say they’re unsure where they’ll go next or whether insurance will cover their living expenses.

Police and firefighters cleared the building on Dec. 2 after an engineering report found its structural columns were compromised, echoing the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, in June.

Nearly 100 people died when that condo collapsed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of the area Friday
Winter storm warning; heavy snow and dangerous travel expected
Jon Rauch uses his walker to leave HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday,...
Eau Claire man diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome
Six players racked up at least ten points and every member of the team put the ball through the...
Wisconsin high school basketball coach defends result after team wins 106-11
The criminal complaint alleges that he made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a...
Menomonie man pleads guilty of attempted child enticement
Prices of used cars have skyrocketed due to high demand.
Buyers and dealers of used cars experience sticker shock

Latest News

New Effort in Wisconsin to Prevent Sexual Assault
New Effort in Wisconsin to Prevent Sexual Assault
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to...
First lady Jill Biden, second gentleman Doug Emhoff set to visit Wisconsin
Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski...
Two Wisconsin men get probation for breaching U.S. Capitol on January 6