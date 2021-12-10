Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public that an Eau Claire County sex offender is to be released.

According to a release from the Police Department, sex offender 63-year-old Bradley S. Gallentine will be released from prison on Dec. 14.

Gallentine will be under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Gallentine’s previous convictions include 2nd degree sexual assault and repeated sexual assault of same child.

Gallentine will live at a DOC monitored residence in the 100 block of Randall Street in the City of Eau Claire.

Gallentine’s conditions of release include lifetime sex offender registration and gps tracking, comply with all sex offender registrant rules, cooperate with electronic monitoring, no unsupervised contact with minors.

A public list all sex offenders in Wisconsin are listed on the DOC Sex Offender Registry website.

Inquiries regarding Gallentine should be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor by calling 715-226-2736.

