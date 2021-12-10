Advertisement

Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire

He will live at a DOC monitored residence in the 100 block of Randall Street in the City of Eau...
He will live at a DOC monitored residence in the 100 block of Randall Street in the City of Eau Claire.(Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public that an Eau Claire County sex offender is to be released.

According to a release from the Police Department, sex offender 63-year-old Bradley S. Gallentine will be released from prison on Dec. 14.

Gallentine will be under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Gallentine’s previous convictions include 2nd degree sexual assault and repeated sexual assault of same child.

Gallentine will live at a DOC monitored residence in the 100 block of Randall Street in the City of Eau Claire.

Gallentine’s conditions of release include lifetime sex offender registration and gps tracking, comply with all sex offender registrant rules, cooperate with electronic monitoring, no unsupervised contact with minors.

A public list all sex offenders in Wisconsin are listed on the DOC Sex Offender Registry website.

Inquiries regarding Gallentine should be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor by calling 715-226-2736.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of the area Friday
Winter storm warning; heavy snow and dangerous travel expected
Jon Rauch uses his walker to leave HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday,...
Eau Claire man diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome
Six players racked up at least ten points and every member of the team put the ball through the...
Wisconsin high school basketball coach defends result after team wins 106-11
The criminal complaint alleges that he made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a...
Menomonie man pleads guilty of attempted child enticement
Prices of used cars have skyrocketed due to high demand.
Buyers and dealers of used cars experience sticker shock

Latest News

Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of the area Friday
Winter storm warning; heavy snow and dangerous travel expected
SportScene 13 Thursday (12/09/21)
SportScene 13 Thursday (12/09/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (12/09/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (12/09/21)
Group Collects Books For Children With Incarcerated Parents
Group Collects Books For Children With Incarcerated Parents