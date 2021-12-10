Advertisement

Two Wisconsin men get probation for breaching U.S. Capitol on January 6

Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski...
Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(Dept. of Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge sentenced two Wisconsin men to probation for joining in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Brandon Nelson, 29, of Madison and Abram Markofski, 24, of La Crosse pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Both appeared by video in federal court in Washington, D.C., and said they were sorry.

Their attorneys have argued there’s no evidence either of them committed any acts of violence or destruction.

U.S. District Judge John Bates sentenced each of them to two years on probation and ordered each of them to pay $500 in restitution. He fined Nelson $2,500 and Markofski $1,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of the area Friday
Winter storm warning; heavy snow and dangerous travel expected
Jon Rauch uses his walker to leave HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday,...
Eau Claire man diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome
Six players racked up at least ten points and every member of the team put the ball through the...
Wisconsin high school basketball coach defends result after team wins 106-11
The criminal complaint alleges that he made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a...
Menomonie man pleads guilty of attempted child enticement
Prices of used cars have skyrocketed due to high demand.
Buyers and dealers of used cars experience sticker shock

Latest News

New Effort in Wisconsin to Prevent Sexual Assault
New Effort in Wisconsin to Prevent Sexual Assault
Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in...
Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78
CORRECTS TO BODY CAM OF BROOKLYN CENTER POLICE OFFICER JEFFREY SOMMERS, NOT CHAMPLIN POLICE...
GRAPHIC: State questions Potter’s decisions in Daunte Wright arrest
Residents rush to move belongings out of dangerous Waukesha condo
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit