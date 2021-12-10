Advertisement

Wisconsin hits the highest daily COVID-19 case count of 2021- again

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hit the most COVID-19 cases during a single day in 2021- again.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirms 5,664 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average up to 3,183.

This is the highest single-day case count in all of 2021.

In fact, you would have to go back to Nov. 23, 2020 to find the last time one day of cases was reported higher. There were 6,185 COVID-19 cases confirmed that day.

It was just reported last week that Wisconsin had hit the most COVID-19 cases so far this year, when 5,097 were added. This surpassed the previous 2021 record, reached on Nov. 23, when there were 4,264 cases.

The new 2021 high is still more than 2,000 cases fewer than the all-time peak in Wisconsin, which was 7,870 cases on Nov. 17, 2020.

So far this December, the state has racked up 31,973 cases. Half of the days this month have also been reported at more than 4,000 cases daily.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 911,569 Wisconsinites have been infected with the virus.

DHS noted Tuesday that data released on the COVID-19 data pages may appear lower for a few days this week due to a data page upgrade.

Health officials also note Friday that 21 people with COVID-19 have died, bringing the total COVID-19 death toll in Wisconsin up to 9,344.

DHS adds that 59.3% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 shot and 56.4% have completed their vaccine series. Of the more than 6.5 million vaccines administered to date, 17,314 were given out this week.

