Blue Moon launches ‘Vax Card-igan’ to make COVID-19 vaccine proof festive

Blue Moon is launching a Vax Card-igan to help people display their COVID-19 vaccine card when entering bars.(Blue Moon)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blue Moon announced the creation of a cardigan aimed at getting into bars quickly and safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s Blue Moon “Vax Card-igan” features three festive designs that all have a pocket holder meant to display someone’s COVID-19 vaccine card.

Blue Moon noted it will not only aid the user by helping them find their vaccine card faster at bars that require them, but all proceeds made from purchases of it will go toward the United States Bartenders Guild.

Joy Ghosh, vice president of above premium beer at Molson Coors Beverage Company, explained the company wanted to give a unique take on a vaccine card presentation.

“There’s nothing quite like enjoying a freshly poured Blue Moon in its signature glassware so in honor of the holidays, we wanted to make this experience even more one-of-a-kind with the Vax Card-igan,” Ghosh said. “Equal parts festive as it is functional, the Vax Card-igan not only gives back but gives you a new way to brighten up the bar and enjoy America’s favorite craft beer.”

Each cardigan is $20.21, because the company hopes that “this is the only year you’ll ever need them.”

Those interested can order one on the company’s website.

The three styles created by Blue Moon are:

  • Citrus and Snow
  • Bright Night
  • Booster-and-a-beer

