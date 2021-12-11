Advertisement

COVID booster shots approved for 16 and 17-year-olds, availability date still being discussed

Gundersen Health System
Gundersen Health System(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - 16 and 17-year-olds are now eligible for a COVID booster shot, but health care providers are still determining when they will be available.

The FDA and CDC recommended booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, and state health officials signed off on the matter Friday.

Much like adults, booster shots are recommended for 16 and 17-year-olds at least six months after getting their second dose of Pfizer, which federal officials say will strengthen immunity against COVID-19 variants.

Since the authorization was given this week, discussions are still being had among health care providers on when booster shots will become available for the new age group.

Infection Preventionist Meghan Buechel with Gundersen Health System says staff are in the planning stages on getting the booster out to the younger members of the Coulee Region.

“Our mission and vision is to promote the health and well-being of every patient and community that we serve,” Buechel expressed. “For that reason, we will be very excited to administer these extra doses to this age group as soon as possible.”

Anyone who is looking for a vaccine provider can go to vaccines.gov, call 211, or call 877-947-2211.

