CVTC offers winter driving course to students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsinites know driving in winter conditions can be tricky, especially if it’s not something you’re used to doing.

Chippewa Valley Technical College offers a winter driving course to its English language learning students. Many of these students have never experienced driving in winter conditions.

CVTC’s president decided to take part in the class Friday as well. As a Florida native, this is her first winter in Wisconsin. She says this driving course is a way to help students in their day-to-day lives.

“We don’t want anything to be a barrier for success to students, so recognizing that our needs are beyond just the classroom that we need to feel comfortable in all weather conditions which is part of living here in Wisconsin it really makes me happy that we are able to serve students in this way,” said Sunem Beaton-Garcia.

During this course, students drive around a snowy track. They spin out and learn how it feels to lose traction on the road. They also learn how to prepare their vehicle for the winter season.

