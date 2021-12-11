Advertisement

CVTC offers winter driving course to students

By Dazia Cummings
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsinites know driving in winter conditions can be tricky, especially if it’s not something you’re used to doing.

Chippewa Valley Technical College offers a winter driving course to its English language learning students. Many of these students have never experienced driving in winter conditions.

CVTC’s president decided to take part in the class Friday as well. As a Florida native, this is her first winter in Wisconsin. She says this driving course is a way to help students in their day-to-day lives.

“We don’t want anything to be a barrier for success to students, so recognizing that our needs are beyond just the classroom that we need to feel comfortable in all weather conditions which is part of living here in Wisconsin it really makes me happy that we are able to serve students in this way,” said Sunem Beaton-Garcia.

During this course, students drive around a snowy track. They spin out and learn how it feels to lose traction on the road. They also learn how to prepare their vehicle for the winter season.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of the area Friday
Winter storm warning; heavy snow and dangerous travel expected
Jon Rauch uses his walker to leave HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday,...
Eau Claire man diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome
Six players racked up at least ten points and every member of the team put the ball through the...
Wisconsin high school basketball coach defends result after team wins 106-11
The Police Department anticipates this to be the first of numerous crashes Friday as winter...
Highway 53 Southbound closed several hours due to crash
The criminal complaint alleges that he made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a...
Menomonie man pleads guilty of attempted child enticement

Latest News

Winter Storm
Preparing for the Winter Storm
Tow Truck Safety
Tow Truck Safety Tips for Snow Storm
Snow plow
Keeping the community safe during the winter storm
Arcadia Police Dept.
Arcadia Police Dept. asks for help finding missing woman