Advertisement

Judge OKs regulators’ subpoena for ‘Rust’ assistant director

FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021,...
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021, where actor-producer Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western which killed the cinematographer.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set must make himself available for an interview with state workplace safety regulators, a judge has decided.

District Judge Bryan Biedscheid on Friday granted a request by the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau of the state Environment Department to issue a subpoena to Dave Halls, assistant director for the movie “Rust,” local news outlets reported.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded in the Oct. 21 shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe.

Safety officials tried twice since Nov. 2 to interview Halls for their investigation but he declined both times through his attorney and said he wouldn’t agree to an interview until a criminal investigation into the shooting is complete, a compliance officer wrote Wednesday in an affidavit in support of the subpoena request.

The interview with Halls is needed because he had responsibilities for set safety, knew who was present during the shooting and had handled the gun, the application said.

Rebecca Roose, deputy cabinet secretary of the Environment Department, told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the department proposed a Tuesday interview but that the judge could set another date or Halls’ attorney could fight the subpoena.

Halls’ attorney, Lisa Torracco, on Saturday did not immediately respond to a voicemail left by The Associated Press seeking comment.

However, KOB-TV reported that Torraco told the station that Halls will cooperate with state investigators.

Baldwin has said he didn’t know the gun contained a live round and that investigators must find out who put it in the weapon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
Snow winds down early Saturday; improving travel conditions
Jon Rauch uses his walker to leave HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday,...
Eau Claire man diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome
The Police Department anticipates this to be the first of numerous crashes Friday as winter...
Highway 53 Southbound closed several hours due to crash
Six players racked up at least ten points and every member of the team put the ball through the...
Wisconsin high school basketball coach defends result after team wins 106-11
Arcadia Police Dept.
Arcadia Police Dept. asks for help finding missing woman

Latest News

The La Crosse airport has measured 2 inches or more of accumulated snow and the City of La...
La Crosse alternate side parking is in effect
LIVE: Biden addresses tornado deaths, destruction
The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is carried down the East steps of Capitol Hill in...
Dole honored at home as ‘greatest’ of ‘Greatest Generation’
Dean Patterson from Kentucky State Police speaks about the destruction overnight severe weather...
Kentucky governor: Storms may have killed at least 70 people