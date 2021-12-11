Keeping the community safe during the winter storm

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s shaping up to be a busy night for law enforcement officers and snow plow drivers.

Before the snow started to fall, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the City of Eau Claire were making plans on how to handle it.

“We want to make sure every road is covered as best we can, but every available trooper will be out here today,” said Trooper David Arras.

As the snow falls, troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol like Arras will be out traveling the roads ready to help anyone in need.

“We’re going up and down all night tonight looking for people stranded, so we’ll get to you,” Arras said. “Stay in your vehicle. Don’t get out and look. Put your flashers on.”

Their goal on day’s like today is to get everyone home safely.

Arras said it takes every driver paying attention to reach that goal.

“Take it easy,” Arras said. “We want to see you get there safely, and we go on to the next storm. This one will be a big one for sure, so of all times pay attention: the roadway, the conditions. If you start to slide around don’t hit the brake: just let your vehicle coast out of it, and again know where you’re at, and if you don’t, we’ll get to you.”

As the snow is expected to continue falling overnight, another group of people working late: snow plow drivers.

“They’ll work on pushing the snow back, and on hills and intersections, they’ll put down some salt during the storm to try to give some traction for the hills and for the intersections,” said Steve Thompson, the streets and fleet maintenance manager for the City of Eau Claire.

Thompson said the first priority during and after the storm will be to keep main roads such as Hastings Way drivable.

Then the snow plow drivers focus on the rest of the city’s more than 250 miles.

“When we start plowing tomorrow, we’ll add additional equipment to go out and do dead ends and cul-de-sacs and all the residential streets and that start time will be determined by when mother nature turns the snow off,” Thompson said.

While he encourages the community to stay home, if you are out on the roads, Thompson said make sure to give the plows plenty of space to work.

On roads with speeds more than 35 mph, the State Patrol recommends staying around 200 feet behind snow plows.

In slower zones, they say it’s best to stay 75 feet behind them.

By Sunday the City of Eau Claire’s streets department expects to have main roads back to bare pavement.

