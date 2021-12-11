La Crosse alternate side parking is in effect

La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - Alternate side parking regulations are now in effect for the City of La Crosse.

According to a release from the City of La Crosse, the La Crosse airport has measured two inches or more of accumulated snow, and the City of La Crosse alternate side parking will begin at midnight Saturday night.

The City says that the alternate side parking regulations will run continuously through March 15.

They add that this is in accordance with the change the La Crosse City Council made to the Alternate Side Parking Ordinance.

