Liddell paces No. 21 Ohio State past No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55

Wisconsin guard Jonathan Davis, left, and Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell reach for a loose...
Wisconsin guard Jonathan Davis, left, and Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell reach for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - E.J. Liddell scored 28 points and No. 21 Ohio State shot 50% to defeat No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55.

The Buckeyes outscored the Badgers by 13 points in the second half, running away with the game after leading by five points at halftime.

Zed Key finished with 11 points and Meechie Johnson Jr. scored eight, including a pair of 3 pointers in the second half.

Kyle Young hauled in a career-high 14 rebounds. Johnny Davis led Wisconsin with 24 points.

Both teams are 8-2.

