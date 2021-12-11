Limited-edition Charlie Berens “Manitowoc Minute” bobblehead released

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Holy Cow! It’s a bobblehead of Charlie Berens, the creator of the “Manitowoc Minute”!

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum revealed a limited-edition bobblehead of Berens, whose “Manitowoc Minute” series has gathered millions of views on YouTube.

This is the first bobblehead ever created of Berens.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar described the bobbleheads as a “must-have” for fans of the minute-long news show.

“Charlie Berens is a state treasure with his ability to keep the people informed,” Sklar said. “Wisconsinites love laughing at themselves and Berens has found just the right way to tickle their funny bones.”

The bobblehead shows Berens wearing his signature camouflage jacket, black boots and baseball hat with “OPE” written on the front. His character is standing on a base that looks like the shape of Wisconsin with a line that reads “Keep ‘er Movin,” which is a catchphrase of his.

Each bobblehead is $25 and is individually numbered up to 2,021. The first batch is already sold out, but the second is expected to ship out in April of 2022.

Those interested can pre-order one on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s website.

