Arcadia Police Dept. asks for help finding missing woman

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Arcadia Police Department is asking for help locating Yesenia Zulema Juarez-Gutierrez. The 35-year-old was last seen on December 8.

She may be driving a white Cadillac Escalade with Wisconsin license plate AHK9269. If you have any information please contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Dept. at 715-538-4351.

Arcadia Police Dept.
Arcadia Police Dept.(Arcadia Police Dept.)

