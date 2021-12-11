Arcadia Police Dept. asks for help finding missing woman

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Arcadia Police Department is asking for help locating Yesenia Zulema Juarez-Gutierrez. The 35-year-old was last seen on December 8.

She may be driving a white Cadillac Escalade with Wisconsin license plate AHK9269. If you have any information please contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Dept. at 715-538-4351.

Arcadia Police Dept. (Arcadia Police Dept.)

