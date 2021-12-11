Storm clean up continues after leaving double digit snowfall in parts of western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first major winter storm of the season left its mark on the Upper Midwest in the form of heavy snowfall, while the warm part of storm produced a very rare late season tornado outbreak through parts of the mid-south. Here is a list of snowfall reports from official storm spotters and the public around Western Wisconsin.
Hudson: 17.9″
Cameron: 17.8″
Roberts: 15″
Baldwin: 14″
Bloomer: 13″
Tilden: 12.4″
River Falls: 11.8″
Bruce: 11.5″
Chetek: 11″
Ladysmith: 10.6″
New Richmond: 10.5″
Elk Mound: 10.3″
Menomonie: 9.9″
Durand: 9.5″
Dorchester: 9.3″
Colfax: 9.3″
Arcadia: 9″
Eau Claire (official): 8.7″
Medford: 8.5″
Dodge: 8″
Hatfield: 8″
Fountain City: 8″
Haugen: 7″
Galesville: 7″
Sparta: 6″
Luck: 6″
Onalaska: 6″
La Crosse: 5.7″
Tomah: 5.5″
French Island: 5.3″
De Soto: 5.1″
Holmen: 5″
