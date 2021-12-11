Advertisement

Storm clean up continues after leaving double digit snowfall in parts of western Wisconsin

Snow plow
Snow plow(WEAU)
By SKYWARN 13 Weather Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first major winter storm of the season left its mark on the Upper Midwest in the form of heavy snowfall, while the warm part of storm produced a very rare late season tornado outbreak through parts of the mid-south. Here is a list of snowfall reports from official storm spotters and the public around Western Wisconsin.

Hudson: 17.9″

Cameron: 17.8″

Roberts: 15″

Baldwin: 14″

Bloomer: 13″

Tilden: 12.4″

River Falls: 11.8″

Bruce: 11.5″

Chetek: 11″

Ladysmith: 10.6″

New Richmond: 10.5″

Elk Mound: 10.3″

Menomonie: 9.9″

Durand: 9.5″

Dorchester: 9.3″

Colfax: 9.3″

Arcadia: 9″

Eau Claire (official): 8.7″

Medford: 8.5″

Dodge: 8″

Hatfield: 8″

Fountain City: 8″

Haugen: 7″

Galesville: 7″

Sparta: 6″

Luck: 6″

Onalaska: 6″

La Crosse: 5.7″

Tomah: 5.5″

French Island: 5.3″

De Soto: 5.1″

Holmen: 5″

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
Snow winds down early Saturday; improving travel conditions
Jon Rauch uses his walker to leave HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday,...
Eau Claire man diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome
The Police Department anticipates this to be the first of numerous crashes Friday as winter...
Highway 53 Southbound closed several hours due to crash
Six players racked up at least ten points and every member of the team put the ball through the...
Wisconsin high school basketball coach defends result after team wins 106-11
Arcadia Police Dept.
Arcadia Police Dept. asks for help finding missing woman

Latest News

The La Crosse airport has measured 2 inches or more of accumulated snow and the City of La...
La Crosse alternate side parking is in effect
Wisconsin guard Jonathan Davis, left, and Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell reach for a loose...
Liddell paces No. 21 Ohio State past No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55
Xcel Energy says to check often to ensure melting snow isn’t dripping on the meter from the...
Xcel Energy reminds customers to clear natural gas meters
Milwaukee County prosecutor clears police in fatal shooting