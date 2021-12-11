Storm clean up continues after leaving double digit snowfall in parts of western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first major winter storm of the season left its mark on the Upper Midwest in the form of heavy snowfall, while the warm part of storm produced a very rare late season tornado outbreak through parts of the mid-south. Here is a list of snowfall reports from official storm spotters and the public around Western Wisconsin.

Hudson: 17.9″

Cameron: 17.8″

Roberts: 15″

Baldwin: 14″

Bloomer: 13″

Tilden: 12.4″

River Falls: 11.8″

Bruce: 11.5″

Chetek: 11″

Ladysmith: 10.6″

New Richmond: 10.5″

Elk Mound: 10.3″

Menomonie: 9.9″

Durand: 9.5″

Dorchester: 9.3″

Colfax: 9.3″

Arcadia: 9″

Eau Claire (official): 8.7″

Medford: 8.5″

Dodge: 8″

Hatfield: 8″

Fountain City: 8″

Haugen: 7″

Galesville: 7″

Sparta: 6″

Luck: 6″

Onalaska: 6″

La Crosse: 5.7″

Tomah: 5.5″

French Island: 5.3″

De Soto: 5.1″

Holmen: 5″

