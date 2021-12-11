Advertisement

Tow truck drivers prepared for long night in Chippewa Valley

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As of 9:40 Friday evening, the Wisconsin State Patrol-Northwest Region has responded to 13 runoffs, 12 property damage crashes, one injury and 25 motorist assists.

Knowing the snow storm was on the way and expecting crashes, tow truck companies are prepared for calls.

Adams Automotive in Eau Claire says it has three drivers on the schedule with plenty more ready to go on-call.

The number one piece of advice if you do find yourself stuck somewhere or involved in a collision-- do not tow yourself.

Tow truck drivers have experience and knowledge, plus, their vehicles have proper lights to alert other drivers.

They also say it is crucial to stay inside your vehicle when waiting for help.

“No one is going to be able to respond if they see someone walking on the road,” said Rich Nordrum, Adam’s Automotive manager. “It’s always safer in your car. Always have your cell phone charged, that is very important. Bringing a jacket, snow pants, a blanket, something where you can sit in that car for awhile because everything will be stressed at that point--tow companies, police, fire, it may be a little while in some cases [until they can get to you.]”

Tow drivers also recommend having food and water at the ready, letting someone know where you are driving to and calling police if you or anyone in your car needs urgent help.

