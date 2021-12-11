UW Health presents gift-giving safety reminders

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With holiday gift-giving around the corner, UW Health presented safety tips and reminders for when it comes to children.

Rishelle Eithun, program manager for injury prevention, UW Health Kids, explained that the most important thing parents and guardians can do is ensure toys are age appropriate, watch children while they play and keep an eye out for broken toys.

“Kids love this time of year and they make important childhood memories during the holiday season,” said Eithun. “But we want to offer tips to minimize the risk of injury at home. The last thing a family wants is to spend the holiday in the emergency department because of a toy-related injury.”

Emergency rooms treated 198,000 toy-related injuries in 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates.

Gift givers should also be mindful of recalls and counterfeit toys, which are not regulate the way real toys are.

UW Health provided additional recommendations for young and older children.

For young children:

Watch out for toy parts that could be choking hazards or swallowed.

Noisy toys, above 90 decibels, could impact a child’s hearing.

If an older child receives a toy that isn’t appropriate for all ages, make sure the toy is kept away from younger children.

For older children who receive smart or internet-connected devices:

Ensure privacy protections are in place.

Talk to older kids about healthy usage of smart devices, including the risks to mental health.

Loud volumes can also impact an older child’s hearing.

